Summer meal program kicks off in Great Bend

GREAT BEND, Kan. (KWCH) - This week marked the beginning of a summer meal program for Great Bend schools, allowing students in all grades to have free lunches throughout the week when they’re not in school. Early on, the program already is making a difference, organizers said.

“This is only our second day. However, [Monday] we served 1,400 meals,” Great Bend Schools Food Service Director Kristy Alvord said on Tuesday.

Getting a meal is simple, Alvord said.

“You don’t have to sign up, you just show up between 11 and 1 and we’ll feed you,” she explained.

The program is limited to one child per family.

“You bring your kids the first time, then we’ll issue you a permit and then that will allow the parents to come without the kids. They ring the permit, we’ll give them that many meals and they can be on their way,” Alvord explained.

Parents say the program gives them some peace of mind.

“We’re so fortunate that this is something that not only Great Bend schools (does) but also statewide, this is just great,” Great Bend parent Katie Zimmerman said.

