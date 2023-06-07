Two juveniles arrested for setting Rawlins Co. school fire

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A joint investigation with the Office of the State Fire Marshal, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Atwood Police Department, and the Rawlins County Sheriff’s Office have completed the investigation of the fire that occurred on Monday at the Rawlins County/Atwood Jr and Sr High School.

The cause of the fire has been determined to be incendiary, or arson.

Tuesday, two juveniles were taken into custody for this incident. Charges relating to this incident will be referred to the county attorney.

Any further information will be released by the Rawlins County Attorney’s Office.

