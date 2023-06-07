Two juveniles arrested for setting Rawlins Co. school fire

Fire at Rawlins County school.
Fire at Rawlins County school.(Sara Schmidt)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 9:21 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A joint investigation with the Office of the State Fire Marshal, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Atwood Police Department, and the Rawlins County Sheriff’s Office have completed the investigation of the fire that occurred on Monday at the Rawlins County/Atwood Jr and Sr High School.

The cause of the fire has been determined to be incendiary, or arson.

Tuesday, two juveniles were taken into custody for this incident. Charges relating to this incident will be referred to the county attorney.

Any further information will be released by the Rawlins County Attorney’s Office.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Wichita Police Department badge
Woman found lying in Wichita street dies from injuries, investigation underway
A west Wichita dental office reported people stealing four of its trees.
W. Wichita dental office reports trees stolen, asks for suspected thieves to return them
I-235 and Kellogg crash
4 injured, 1 critically in W. Wichita crash
Report: Wichita State, KU basketball set to play in Kansas City
Wichita police arrested 19-year-old La'Niha Banks in connection to the deadly shooting of...
Woman arrested, accused of shooting, killing 19-year-old mother in Old Town

Latest News

Police say that the man was heading west in a BMW SUV in the eastbound lanes when he hit a...
18-year-old dies in Montgomery Co. crash
A Kansas woman travels around the state with her goats, providing a service of weed-and-brush...
WATCH: McPherson retirement community uses Kansas woman’s goats to clear land
McPherson retirement community uses Kansas woman's goats to clear land
Kansas ag experts give insight into rising beef prices