Warm and dry today, but more storm chances late week

An active weather pattern is taking shape for the end of week - weekend
Storm outlook around the state
Storm outlook around the state(KWCH)
By Jake Dunne
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 5:41 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says our recent weather pattern remains in place today, but with less (upper level) moisture to work with, the forecast is storm-free this afternoon. While a lone, renegade storm cannot be ruled out, most of the state will stay dry.

With more sunshine available today, expect a hotter afternoon in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Factor in some humidity, and little, if any wind and later today will be a little uncomfortable.

Another system moving in from the east will increase the chance of showers and storms across the state tomorrow, Friday, and Saturday. While the chance of storms is small on Thursday, it will blossom into widespread, likely storms on Saturday.

Like the last few events, the primary weather concern is areas of heavy rainfall. While isolated damaging wind gusts, and small hail are possible in places, widespread severe weather is not expected.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Wind: Light and variable. High: 89.

Tonight: Becoming mostly clear. Wind: Light and variable. Low: 65.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy; afternoon showers/storms possible. Wind: E 5-10. High: 88.

Fri: Low: 64. High: 85. Partly cloudy; afternoon showers/storms possible.

Sat: Low: 65. High: 84. Mostly cloudy; showers/storms likely.

Sun: Low: 63. High: 82. Becoming partly cloudy.

Mon: Low: 58. High: 83. Mostly sunny.

Tue: Low: 63. High: 84. Partly cloudy; chance of storms.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

