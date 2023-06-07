WATCH: McPherson retirement community uses Kansas woman’s goats to clear land

MCPHERSON, Kan. (KWCH) - A retirement community in McPherson invited more than 70 guests for a quick meal. The Cedars uses goats to clear out poison ivy and other unwanted plants without the use of dangerous chemicals.

The goats belong to Mary Powell. She’s a Kansas woman who takes the group of animals she calls “The Backyard Weed Warriors” around the state, providing a weed-and-brush-control service during the summer.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com