WATCH: McPherson retirement community uses Kansas woman’s goats to clear land

The Cedars invited more than 70 goats for a quick meal as a way to clear poison ivy and other unwanted plants without the use of dangerous chemicals.
By KWCH Staff and Bert Harry
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 11:50 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MCPHERSON, Kan. (KWCH) - A retirement community in McPherson invited more than 70 guests for a quick meal. The Cedars uses goats to clear out poison ivy and other unwanted plants without the use of dangerous chemicals.

The goats belong to Mary Powell. She’s a Kansas woman who takes the group of animals she calls “The Backyard Weed Warriors” around the state, providing a weed-and-brush-control service during the summer.

