Where’s Shane? River Festival River Cruise

By Shane Konicki
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 6:34 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Riverfest is here!

This morning we’re getting a look at some of the fun things you can do out at this year’s festival! We’ll stop by the Kids Corner, try out the tricycle races, and take a river cruise!

You can find more information on the full list of Riverfest events at wichitariverfest.com.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Wichita Police Department badge
Woman found lying in Wichita street dies from injuries, investigation underway
A west Wichita dental office reported people stealing four of its trees.
W. Wichita dental office reports trees stolen, asks for suspected thieves to return them
Report: Wichita State, KU basketball set to play in Kansas City
Wichita police responded to a shooting call Tuesday afternoon after a man suffered a gunshot...
2 injured, 1 critically in separate shootings in N. Wichita
I-235 and Kellogg crash
4 injured, 1 critically in W. Wichita crash

Latest News

A Kansas woman travels around the state with her goats, providing a service of weed-and-brush...
WATCH: McPherson retirement community uses Kansas woman’s goats to clear land
McPherson retirement community uses Kansas woman's goats to clear land
Kansas ag experts give insight into rising beef prices
Grilling
Kansas ag experts give insight into rising beef prices