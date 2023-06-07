Wichita Fire Department dog Buddy retires on 10th birthday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Buddy, the Wichita Fire Department’s ATF (Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives) Accelerant Detection Canine retired Tuesday after 8.5 years, also his 10th birthday.

Buddy joined the WFD when he was 18 months old. He was the department’s first yellow lab and first male canine. He responded to hundreds of fires in and around Wichita and responded to large incidents in other states, including the 2020 riots in Minnesota and a double-homicide investigation on a reservation in Oklahoma.

Buddy possesses a rare certification that sets him apart in his field -- the ability to work off-leash. This skill is not commonly found among professionals in his line of work. He is a food-reward canine and has been trained 7 days a week, 365 days a year, eating only the food he is rewarded out of his handlers hands’.

Captain Kelly Zane worked alongside Buddy every day and was dedicated to honing his skills, with, an average of 60-80 successful “hits.” These hits refer to Buddy’s ability to locate and identify the presence of accelerants. Now, Buddy will be resting at the home with his owner, enjoying the company of Kali, the family’s new black lab.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com