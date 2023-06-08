2 juveniles, ages 12 and 13 charged with 15 felony counts in Rawlins County school fire

Rawlins Co. school fire
Rawlins Co. school fire(Annie Easterday)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Two middle-school aged juveniles face 15 felony counts in a June 5 fire that heavily damaged the Rawlins County Junior/Senior High School in Atwood. The county attorney also confirmed 10 firefighters were injured in response to the fire.

The juveniles face the following charges:

  • 1 count of terrorism
  • 1 count of aggravated arson
  • 1 count of arson
  • 10 counts of aggravated battery
  • 1 count of burglary
  • 1 count of criminal damage

A joint investigation into the reported arson involved the Kansas State Fire Marshal, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), the Atwood Police Department and the Rawlins County Sheriff’s Office.

