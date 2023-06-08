2 juveniles, ages 12 and 13 charged with 15 felony counts in Rawlins County school fire

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Two middle-school aged juveniles face 15 felony counts in a June 5 fire that heavily damaged the Rawlins County Junior/Senior High School in Atwood. The county attorney also confirmed 10 firefighters were injured in response to the fire.

The juveniles face the following charges:

1 count of terrorism

1 count of aggravated arson

1 count of arson

10 counts of aggravated battery

1 count of burglary

1 count of criminal damage

A joint investigation into the reported arson involved the Kansas State Fire Marshal, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), the Atwood Police Department and the Rawlins County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com