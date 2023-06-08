Breaking down this season’s severe weather trends

By KWCH Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 6:30 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Storm Team 12 Meteorologist Adrian Campa discussed the severe-weather season so far.

There have been several thunderstorms in the Wichita area over the past week, but tornadoes have broken out in Kansas, too.

Adrian gave his thoughts on the season so far, the stats on severe weather, and what to expect in the coming days and weeks.

