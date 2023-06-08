Budweiser Clydesdales to make special appearance at Riverfest

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wednesday marked the sixth day of Riverfest in Wichita. Festivalgoers were out to experience the food and the music.

“It’s pretty fun actually,” said one festivalgoer.

Jen Remsberg, Director of Marketing and Communication for Wichita Festivals Inc. said musical performances and events like the sundown parade have drawn crowds together to make summer memories.

“We had a great turnout for the parade. Wichita doesn’t care about the rain. People got soaked in the parade and went ahead and sat through concerts and had everybody a great time,” Remsberg said.

With the last day set for Saturday, there’s still a lot of fun left to go. The Budweiser Clydesdales will be around Thursday through Saturday on the west side of the Old Library. They join a number of other events still to come at Riverfest.

Wichita is invited out Wednesday night for the Buckaroo Bucakrette Rodeo.

“We will have a kids’ event here showcasing all our awesome Case New Holland equipment including our minotaur here, we have a bunch of kids’ games including mechanical bulls and ropes bring your kids out have a good time,” said Rodeo co-chair, Kacey Standley.

Remember, all you need to enjoy the fun is a Riverfest button, $15 for adults and $5 for kids 5 and under. You can find a list of events at https://wichitariverfest.com/event-schedule.

