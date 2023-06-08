Events picking up in Wichita 3 years since start of pandemic

Aerial view of downtown Wichita, including INTRUST Bank Arena.
Aerial view of downtown Wichita, including INTRUST Bank Arena.(KWCH)
By Branden Stitt and KWCH Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 11:10 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Three years after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, live events are picking back up in Wichita with a slew of highly anticipated acts coming to town.

“I’ve seen this resurgence in live events here in Wichita and it’s incredible,” said Century II Marketing Manager Emily Larkin.

If you’re looking for something to do, there is no shortage of events at the historic venue. Music Theatre Wichita soon starts its season at Century II.

“We have Hamilton in the building right now. We’re very excited. They’ll be here through June 18,” Larkin said.

In October, a pair of popular comedians, Matt Rife and Leanne Morgan will perform at Century II.

For those not interested in what’s scheduled at Century II, INTRUST Bank Arena also has a slate of popular acts scheduled to perform. On July 14 when Snoop Dogg brings his “Doggystyle tour” to Wichita with special guests Wiz Khalifa and Ying Yang Twins.

Next week, WWE RAW will be at INTRUST Bank Arena with popular country music act Chris Stapleton playing at the arena the following week, bringing is “All American Road Show” to Wichita.

If you’re a connoisseur of live entertainment, you don’t have to travel far to get your fix.

