How the Canadian wildfires are affecting air closer to home

By KWCH Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 7:02 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Thursday morning, tens of millions of Americans remain under air quality alerts because of wildfire smoke moving into the U.S. from Canada.

Meteorologist Adrian Campa discussed the conditions in the northeastern U.S. and how the smoke might eventually affect us in Kansas.

Authorities are warning that the smoke will continue moving south throughout the week, and doctors are advising vulnerable people to stay inside.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Fire at Rawlins County school.
Two juveniles arrested for setting Rawlins Co. school fire
Entertainment icon and rapper Snoop Dogg announces High School Reunion Tour with Wiz Khalifa,...
Snoop Dogg to perform in Wichita this summer
Sean Gisick, 32, was arrested at a Wichita car dealership, accused of stealing catalytic...
Man arrested for catalytic converter theft at Super Car Guys
A trail camera just south of Highway 58 snapped a photo of an unusual creature roaming Cass...
Trail camera captures images of black bear near Pleasant Hill
Matt Rife
Comedian Matt Rife to include Wichita stop on world tour

Latest News

FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 23, 2015 file photo, Rev. Pat Robertson poses a question to a...
Religious broadcaster Pat Robertson dies
Adrian Campa discusses how the smoke might eventually affect us in Kansas.
Adrian Campa on Canada wildfires
There have been several thunderstorms in the Wichita area over the past week, but tornadoes...
Breaking down this season’s severe weather trends
There have been several thunderstorms in the Wichita area over the past week, but tornadoes...
Adrian Campa on Kansas severe weather