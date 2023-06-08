How the Canadian wildfires are affecting air closer to home

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Thursday morning, tens of millions of Americans remain under air quality alerts because of wildfire smoke moving into the U.S. from Canada.

Meteorologist Adrian Campa discussed the conditions in the northeastern U.S. and how the smoke might eventually affect us in Kansas.

Authorities are warning that the smoke will continue moving south throughout the week, and doctors are advising vulnerable people to stay inside.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com