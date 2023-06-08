Humane society, Wichita Animal Shelter at max capacity, fee waived through Friday

By KWCH Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 8:46 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Humane Society announced an incentive to help clear space for more animals in need of a home. In a news release, KHS said it’s been struggling with capacity issues for more than a year and is again at maximum levels.

“[Wednesday] morning, KHS was at capacity and [the Wichita Animal Shelter] had three open kennels,” KHS said.

The humane society said Wednesday morning, there were three dogs abandoned on its campus at 3313 North Hillside, in Wichita.

“Adopters and fosters are needed to save lives,” KHS said.

To encourage adopters, the organization on Thursday, June 8 and Friday, June 9, is waiving adoption fees for most adult dogs (at least six months old).

“We want our dogs to be in loving homes, so come in and meet your new best friend. Included with adoption is spay/neuter, microchip and age-appropriate vaccinations,” KHS said.

The organization said it “will not allow holds to be placed on animals or dog to dog introductions to take place, as we are trying to clear the shelter.”

KHS said it’s “seen a large influx of pets over the last year and continues to remain at capacity.”

“Seventy percent of our adoptable animals come to us as unclaimed animals from Wichita Animal Services. Both businesses that share the Murfin Animal Campus (on North Hillside) are experiencing unprecedented levels of animals. In fact, the levels are higher than any other year since we began tracking the data,” the organization said.

You can see animals available for adoption and how you can donate time or money to the Kansas Humane Society on the organization’s website.

