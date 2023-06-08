Lawrence PD service dog Cheeseburger retiring Thursday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - After eight years of service to the citizens of Lawrence, Patrol Service Dog C.B., affectionately known to the community as “Cheeseburger,” has asked his loyal handler, Corporal Matt Weidl, to announce his retirement from the Lawrence Kansas Police Department.

Cheeseburger is a 10-year-old Shepard from the Netherlands who came to the department in 2015 when LKPD debuted its Patrol Service Dog Unit. LKPD’s PSD’s are used to de-escalate dangerous situations and with dual-purpose training in criminal apprehension, handler protection, and narcotics detection. Cheeseburger has served his own community as well as assisting several partner agencies including Topeka, Shawnee County, Kansas City, Kansas, KHP, Jefferson County, Franklin County, Anderson County, Osawatomie PD, and Ottawa PD.

Cheeseburger will remain within the Lawrence Police Department family by spending his retirement years with Patrol Sgt. Ron Ivener and his wife, their four children, and their furry family member, 9 ½ year old, Monty.

The department said Cheeseburger is well-positioned to get plenty of treats, toys and restful trots in his well-earned golden years.

