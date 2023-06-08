Man arrested, accused in stabbing, robbery near downtown Wichita

By KWCH Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 11:59 AM CDT
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department arrested 30-year-old Evans Ohajewke of Wichita, on a charge of aggravated robbery, stemming from a robbery investigation.

Around 11:13 p.m. on Tuesday, officers were dispatched to a welfare check in the 1100 block of N. Emporia. The caller said a man was screaming for help. Officers found a 49-year-old man lying on the ground bloodied from cuts to his upper torso area. The investigation revealed he had been beaten by multiple people. The victim said Ohajewke was among them. He said Ohajewke was armed with a knife and had cut him while stealing his shoes. The victim was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers searched the surrounding area for Ohajewke and found him hiding behind a tree.

“Officers utilized their time and distance to call out Evans from behind the tree. Evans would eventually comply, and he was arrested without incident,” said the police department in a release. “This arrest would not have been possible without the help of an eyewitness and the quick response by the officers. Outstanding work by all who were involved in this case!”

This investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact investigators at 316-268-4407, Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111, or the See Something Say Something hotline at 316-519-2282.

