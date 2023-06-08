Man found guilty of 1st-degree murder in Wichita crash that killed pregnant woman

A jury found Javan Ervin guilty on charges including first-degree murder in the 2021 death that...
A jury found Javan Ervin guilty on charges including first-degree murder in the 2021 death that killed a Wichita mother-to-be.(Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 3:56 PM CDT
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Sedgwick County jury on Thursday found a man guilty on seven of eight counts including first-degree murder in a 2021 crash that killed a 22-year-old mother-to-be.

The jury found 39-year-old Javan Ervin guilty of first-degree murder, second-degree murder, aggravated battery, flee or attempt to elude law enforcement, criminal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, leaving the scene of an injury accident and driving with a suspended or revoked license.

The Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office explained Ervin will only be sentenced for first-degree murder as the murder counts (first and second-degree) were “alternative counts.”

The crash killed Russell, who was 33 weeks pregnant at the time. Doctors were able to deliver Russell’s son, who survived.

Doctors deliver baby after pregnant woman dies in west Wichita crash

