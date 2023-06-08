Man found guilty of 1st-degree murder in Wichita crash that killed pregnant woman

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Sedgwick County jury on Thursday found a man guilty on seven of eight counts including first-degree murder in a 2021 crash that killed a 22-year-old mother-to-be.

The jury found 39-year-old Javan Ervin guilty of first-degree murder, second-degree murder, aggravated battery, flee or attempt to elude law enforcement, criminal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, leaving the scene of an injury accident and driving with a suspended or revoked license.

The Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office explained Ervin will only be sentenced for first-degree murder as the murder counts (first and second-degree) were “alternative counts.”

The crash killed Russell, who was 33 weeks pregnant at the time. Doctors were able to deliver Russell’s son, who survived.

