More storms possible Friday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says more rain and thunder in the forecast over the coming days, but chances of severe weather will remain low but the timing could have some of you rearranging weekend plans.

The best chance for evening storms tonight will be in north central Kansas and over the Flint Hills. Any storms that are out there should fade after sunset. Low temperatures will be down in the 50s and 60s. Highs on Friday will rebound into the 80s with scattered storms late in the afternoon and into the evening. A few could produce gusty winds and small hail. The activity will move east and southeast and should weaken into early morning hours of Saturday.

Expect another round of rain and thunder coming up Saturday evening. As a cold front approaches, storms will develop across northern Kansas and then move south. Severe weather chances will remain low, but be prepared for some pockets of heavy rain.

Cooler weather arrives for Sunday with decreasing clouds for the afternoon. Highs will mainly be in the 70s to finish off the weekend.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: A stray storm this evening, otherwise partly cloudy. Light winds. Low: 65.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy; scattered PM/evening storms. Wind: E/SE 5-15. High: 87.

Tomorrow Night: Scattered storms. Wind: SE 5-10. Low: 65.

Sat: High: 85 Decreasing clouds. Chance for rain/thunder into the night.

Sun: High: 80 Low: 64 Decreasing clouds.

Mon: High: 79 Low: 59 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Tue: High: 81 Low: 61 Mostly cloudy; scattered storms.

Wed: High: 84 Low: 63 Mostly cloudy; scattered storms.

Thu: High: 87 Low: 64 Partly cloudy.

