Rising Star: Brady Palen heads to nationals

By Brandon Zenner
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (Catch It Kansas) - Beloit product Brady Palen will try to make history this weekend at the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships in Austin, Texas.

He will represent Wichita State, along with Destiny Masters, as Shocker high jumpers in nationals. He is the first Shocker high jumper to advance to the championships since 1982.

“It’s definitely special. It’s not an experience everybody gets to have, so I’m just super grateful,” he said.

Palen has the 14th-best jump in the nation, clearing 7-2.25 at the Kansas Relays. The junior also earned All-American honors at Indoors by placing seventh.

“Being an All-American is not something I ever planned on (being),” Palen said.

Palen would be the first Shocker man since Temoer Terry in 1974 to earn All-American honors in the outdoor high jump and second ever in program history. With a top-16 placement, he would record the first indoor/outdoor All-American double in the high jump in Wichita State history. Throughout the outdoor season, Palen cleared a 7-foot or higher bar in six of eight meets and won four of five regular-season high jump competitions.

“It’s gonna be a great time. It’s gonna be super beneficial to our program, and we’re gonna build off this. I’m ready to go down there and show others what I have left in my tank.” he said.

Palen will compete in the high jump at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Masters will compete at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

