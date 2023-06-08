Southwest to resume daily flights from Wichita to Vegas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Southwest will resume daily flights from Wichita to Las Vegas starting Nov. 5. The daily flight is scheduled to depart at 12:35 p.m., arriving in Las Vegas at 1:25 p.m. On the return leg, the flight will depart Las Vegas at 12:05 p.m. and arrive in Wichita at 4:25 p.m. This schedule will remain effective until January 7, 2024.

Due to aircraft delivery delays, Southwest Airlines will reduce their Denver service to twice-daily flights. The St. Louis route will continue to be served twice daily. The Phoenix route, although currently operating on Saturdays and Sundays, will have daily flights during peak travel days in November and December.

Flights can be booked at southwest.com beginning today.

