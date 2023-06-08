A stormy pattern is taking shape today into the weekend

A couple storms may be on the stronger side
Storm outlook around the state
By Jake Dunne
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 5:46 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says an increase in humidity and another weather maker moving in from the east will raise the risk of rain and thunder later today. The best chance of seeing a storm this afternoon will be along and northeast a frontal boundary parked near I-135.

Like the last few events, the primary weather concern is areas of heavy rainfall. While isolated damaging wind gusts, and small hail are possible in places, widespread severe weather is not expected.

After another batch of (mostly) isolated storms on Friday afternoon, a stronger piece of energy will arrive from the southwest on Saturday. Widespread showers and storms are likely, especially late Saturday into the night, and some could be on the stronger side.

Looking ahead… another storm system moving in from the southwest on Tuesday will help ignite a round of storms, and some may be strong to severe. After that the forecast looks dry and hot with highs climbing into the 90s.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny; isolated afternoon storms. Wind: Light and variable. High: 90.

Tonight: Early evening storm, otherwise partly cloudy. Wind: E 5-10. Low: 65.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy; afternoon showers/storms possible. Wind: E/SE 5-10. High: 87.

Sat: Low: 64. High: 85. Partly cloudy; storms likely into the evening.

Sun: Low: 63. High: 82. A shower early, then partly cloudy.

Mon: Low: 58. High: 83. Mostly sunny.

Tue: Low: 62. High: 85. Partly cloudy; chance of storms.

Wed: Low: 63. High: 84. Becoming mostly sunny.

