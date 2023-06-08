Student Start Up is hosting a Student Mowing Summit for student entrepreneurs

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Student Startup is hosting a Student Mowing Summit for student entrepreneurs who will be mowing lawns this summer, open for middle school, high school, and college students. It will be hosted at Wichita State’s Business school and all are welcome to attend.

The event will include dinner, sponsored by Chick-fil-A.

Key note speaker will be Steven Werner, founder of Lawn Buddy.

If you want to grow your own business, this is the place to start, do not miss this summit.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com