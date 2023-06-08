Student Start Up is hosting a Student Sitters Summit for student entrenpreneurs

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Student Start Up is hosting a Student Mowing Summit for student entrepreneurs who will be babysitting this summer, open for middle school, high school, and college students. It will be hosted at Wichita State’s Business school in the beautiful new Woolsey hall and all are welcome to attend.

The event will include dinner, sponsored by Chick-fil-A.

The event will include expert sessions and plenty of time for networking with peers.

If you want to grow your own business, this is the place to start, do not miss this summit.

