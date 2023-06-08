Week of June 12: Job of the day

Building You
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - This week the Workforce Centers of South Central Kansas is focusing on municipality jobs.

MONDAY: Firefighter/Paramedic, Firefighter/EMT, Firefighter/AEMT | City of Wellington | Wellington | $48,282 - $55,139 | Qualifications: • High School Diploma or Equivalent • Applicants must be enrolled, currently attending or already have their EMT to apply | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12555715 | Benefits include: • Medical Insurance, Dental, Life Insurance, Paid Time Off, Retirement Plan. | City of Wellington has no additional postings on KANSASWORKS.

TUESDAY: Groundskeeper | City of Derby | Derby | $16.10 | Qualifications: • High School Diploma or equivalent, required • One year related experience, preferred • Valid Kansas driver’s license and driving record must meet commercial liability insurance requirements | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12555662 | Benefits include: • Medical Insurance, Dental, Life Insurance. | City of Derby has 7 additional postings on KANSASWORKS.

WEDNESDAY: Equipment Operator | City of Valley Center | Valley Center | $15.86 - $30.96 | Qualifications: • High School Diploma or Equivalent • A valid Class A commercial driver’s license, with air brakes, or ability to obtain within 12 months of employment is preferred | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12556243 | Benefits include: • Medical Insurance, Dental, Life Insurance, Paid Time Off, Retirement Plan. | City of Valley Center has no additional postings on KANSASWORKS.

THURSDAY: Senior Planner- Advanced Plans | City of Wichita | Wichita | $54,000 - $97,000 | Qualifications: • A Master’s Degree in Planning and a minimum of 2 years of related planning experience • Offers of employment are contingent upon passing a pre-employment physical, which includes drug screening, and upon satisfactory evaluation of the results of a criminal record check | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12555633 | Benefits include: • Medical Insurance, Dental, Life Insurance, Paid Time Off, Retirement Plan, Disability. | City of Wichita has 47 additional postings on KANSASWORKS.

FRIDAY: Patrol Officer | City of El Dorado | El Dorado | $20.65, Depending upon Education, Experience, or Qualifications | Qualifications: • 21 years of age or older before hire date • Citizen of the United States • High School Diploma or Equivalent | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12555592 | Benefits include: • Medical, Dental, Vision, holidays, Sick and Personal leave, YMCA membership, KP&F Retirement, EMPAC Employee Assistance Program and so much more. | City of Eldorado has 1 additional posting on KANSASWORKS.

