Woman charged in deadly Old Town shooting bonds out of jail

Nineteen-year-old La'Niha Banks bonded out of jail two days after she was arrested in the...
Nineteen-year-old La'Niha Banks bonded out of jail two days after she was arrested in the deadly shooting of 19-year-old Lationna Johnson on May 19 in Old Town.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 1:19 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 19-year-old woman charged with first-degree murder is out of jail, the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on Thursday. She was being held on a $500,000 bond.

La’Niha Banks is charged in the shooting death of 19-year-old Lationna Johnson. Johnson was shot in a vehicle on May 19 after breaking up a fight in Old Town. She died from her injuries a few days later at a Wichita hospital.

Nineteen-year-old La'Niha Nanks is charged with murder in the shooting death of Lationna Johnson last month in Old Town.

Police identified Banks as the suspect and arrested her earlier this week. On Wednesday, she was charged with first-degree murder, two counts of criminal discharge of a firearm, four counts of aggravated assault and one count of attempted first-degree murder.

Banks is due back in court on June 22 at 9 a.m.

