Woman charged in deadly Old Town shooting bonds out of jail
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 19-year-old woman charged with first-degree murder is out of jail, the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on Thursday. She was being held on a $500,000 bond.
La’Niha Banks is charged in the shooting death of 19-year-old Lationna Johnson. Johnson was shot in a vehicle on May 19 after breaking up a fight in Old Town. She died from her injuries a few days later at a Wichita hospital.
Police identified Banks as the suspect and arrested her earlier this week. On Wednesday, she was charged with first-degree murder, two counts of criminal discharge of a firearm, four counts of aggravated assault and one count of attempted first-degree murder.
Banks is due back in court on June 22 at 9 a.m.
