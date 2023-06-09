1 dead after vehicle hits person in W. Wichita

police lights
police lights(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 10:00 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - One person died from their injuries following a crash in west Wichita in which a vehicle hit a pedestrian. A Sedgwick County dispatch supervisor said the crash happened a little after 9:20 p.m. in the 800 block of North West Street.

12 News sent a crew to confirm further information, including what led up to the crash.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Fire at Rawlins County school.
Two juveniles arrested for setting Rawlins Co. school fire
Entertainment icon and rapper Snoop Dogg announces High School Reunion Tour with Wiz Khalifa,...
Snoop Dogg to perform in Wichita this summer
Sean Gisick, 32, was arrested at a Wichita car dealership, accused of stealing catalytic...
Man arrested for catalytic converter theft at Super Car Guys
Rawlins Co. school fire
2 juveniles, ages 12 and 13 charged with 15 felony counts in Rawlins County school fire
Nineteen-year-old La'Niha Banks bonded out of jail two days after she was arrested in the...
Woman charged in deadly Old Town shooting bonds out of jail

Latest News

Picture of a road sign warning drivers to be cautious of Amish buggies in the area.
Infant dies after a car crashes into an Amish buggy in Seymour, Mo.
Police say that the man was heading west in a BMW SUV in the eastbound lanes when he hit a...
18-year-old dies in Montgomery Co. crash
I-235 and Kellogg crash
4 injured, 1 critically in W. Wichita crash
Train derailment near Dodge City.
Rain-softened ground leads to train derailment near Dodge City