1 injured in south Wichita shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police are on the scene of a shooting near Pawnee and Broadway.

Sedgwick County dispatchers confirmed officers had been dispatched to a shooting call in the 2600 block of S. Mosley.

A man was in critical condition after being shot in the neck.

It’s unknown at this time if police are searching for a suspect.

