1 injured in south Wichita shooting

(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police are on the scene of a shooting near Pawnee and Broadway.

Sedgwick County dispatchers confirmed officers had been dispatched to a shooting call in the 2600 block of S. Mosley.

A man was in critical condition after being shot in the neck.

It’s unknown at this time if police are searching for a suspect.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Rawlins Co. school fire
2 juveniles, ages 12 and 13 charged with 15 felony counts in Rawlins County school fire
Nineteen-year-old La'Niha Banks bonded out of jail two days after she was arrested in the...
Woman charged in deadly Old Town shooting bonds out of jail
1 person died from their injuries after a crash involving a vehicle and pedestrian in west...
1 dead after vehicle hits person in W. Wichita
Donald Ray Jackson Jr.
Kansas to seek death penalty for Donald R. Jackson
FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 23, 2015 file photo, Rev. Pat Robertson poses a question to a...
Religious broadcaster Pat Robertson dies

Latest News

Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple at his weekly briefing on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022.
FactFinder 12: Whipple’s claims of large reduction in crime were misleading
League 42
League 42 cuts ribbon on new era
Ribbon cutting celebrates opening of League 42's Leslie Rudd Learning Center
Veteran firefighters reflect on response to DeBruce Grain elevator explosion, 25 years later