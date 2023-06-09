1 injured in south Wichita shooting
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police are on the scene of a shooting near Pawnee and Broadway.
Sedgwick County dispatchers confirmed officers had been dispatched to a shooting call in the 2600 block of S. Mosley.
A man was in critical condition after being shot in the neck.
It’s unknown at this time if police are searching for a suspect.
