Future of E. Wichita movie theater in question after bankruptcy filing

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The future of a once-thriving east Wichita movie theater is in question. Cineworld Group, the parent company of Regal and the Wichita Warren Theaters continues to go through bankruptcy reorganization. A filing in a Houston bankruptcy court shows the company is trying to get out of its lease at the East Warren near 13th and Greenwich.

Speaking with moviegoers Friday afternoon at the East Warren, many said they were sad to hear the theater may be closing, pending a court decision on Regal’s lease. The filing last month shows Cineworld looking to end leases with 25 theaters across the country.

Moviegoer Vicki Lupar said losing the iconic Warren Theater in east Wichita would be “traumatic.”

“It’d be like losing Century II, that’s what it compares to for me because I really enjoy coming here and my boys do too,” Lupar said.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com