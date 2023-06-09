Future of E. Wichita movie theater in question after bankruptcy filing

A bankruptcy filing has the future of the once-thriving east Wichita movie theater in question.
A bankruptcy filing has the future of the once-thriving east Wichita movie theater in question.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff and Cale Chapman
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The future of a once-thriving east Wichita movie theater is in question. Cineworld Group, the parent company of Regal and the Wichita Warren Theaters continues to go through bankruptcy reorganization. A filing in a Houston bankruptcy court shows the company is trying to get out of its lease at the East Warren near 13th and Greenwich.

Speaking with moviegoers Friday afternoon at the East Warren, many said they were sad to hear the theater may be closing, pending a court decision on Regal’s lease. The filing last month shows Cineworld looking to end leases with 25 theaters across the country.

Moviegoer Vicki Lupar said losing the iconic Warren Theater in east Wichita would be “traumatic.”

“It’d be like losing Century II, that’s what it compares to for me because I really enjoy coming here and my boys do too,” Lupar said.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Rawlins Co. school fire
2 juveniles, ages 12 and 13 charged with 15 felony counts in Rawlins County school fire
1 person died from their injuries after a crash involving a vehicle and pedestrian in west...
Police identify man hit by car, killed at West and Murdock
Nineteen-year-old La'Niha Banks bonded out of jail two days after she was arrested in the...
Woman charged in deadly Old Town shooting bonds out of jail
Donald Ray Jackson Jr.
Kansas to seek death penalty for Donald R. Jackson
The Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks, and Tourism said Thayne Miller caught a...
Kansas resident reels-in recording setting ‘buffalo’

Latest News

Because “Pop-Tart” is trademarked by Kellogg’s, the name is off limits on HomeGrown Wichita's...
Cease and Desist: Wichita restaurant forced to rename popular breakfast item
Grayson Elliott Walburn
KWCH Top of the Class 2023 - Grayson Elliott Walburn
MICHELIN Guide
Michelin invests more than $100 million in Junction City plant
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Best Value Trash refunds customers, investigation closed