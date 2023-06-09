Jack in the Box seeking franchisees in Wichita

(Jack in the Box&amp;reg; photo/file)
(Jack in the Box&amp;reg; photo/file)(KWTX)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 6:34 PM CDT
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Jack in the Box is looking for franchisees in the Wichita area.

The fast food restaurant has a webpage dedicated to educating potential partners about the initial investment for a Jack in the Box Franchise. The cost is $1,765,500 - $2,761,600 excluding land, financing, and certain other costs.

Due to the cost of opening a restaurant with Jack in the Box, the company said it has three minimum financial requirements all potential franchisees must meet.

  • Minimum Liquidity: $500,000
  • Minimum Net Worth: $1.0MM
  • Franchise Fee: $50k per Location

If you meet the requirements above, you’re encouraged to apply to invest in the burger franchise at https://www.jackintheboxfranchising.com/jack-in-the-box-franchise-opportunities-wichita-kansas

