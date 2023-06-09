Juneteenth Area Events

Juneteenth commemorates when Union soldiers brought the news of freedom to enslaved Black...
Juneteenth commemorates when Union soldiers brought the news of freedom to enslaved Black people in Galveston, Texas, in 1865, two months after the Confederacy had surrendered in the Civil War and about 2 1/2 years after the Emancipation Proclamation freed slaves in Southern states.(MGN)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Here are some of the events in the area celebrating Juneteenth. If you know of any event you’d like to see posted, please let us know, we’d be glad to get the word out.

Juneteenth 2023
The Official Juneteenth parade

10:00 AM, June 17, 2023 | The parade will start at the Holy Savior Catholic Academy located at 3000 E. 13th St North, Wichita, KS 67214, and end at the History McAdams Park.

Juneteenth celebrates slaves in Galveston, Texas finally being freed nearly two years after the...
JuneteenthICT Park Celebration

10 am - 9 pm Saturday, June 17, McAdams Park |Bring your lawn chairs. Please do not bring coolers, pets (in accordance with Wichita City Ordinance Sec. 6.04.055), outside food and drink inside the festival area.

JuneteenthICT Park Celebration
The Official JuneteenthICT Celebration

10:00 AM, June 16, 2023 | This fun-filled weekend celebrates the African American community and is a time for the community to come together in commemoration.

How Mississippians are celebrating Juneteenth weekend
Sounds of JuneteenthICT

6 - 9 pm Friday, June 16, McAdams Park​ | 6 pm Park and Vendors Open 6:30 pm Opening Ceremony African Drumming 7:00 pm JuneteenthICT Father's Day Recognition sponsored by Emprise Bank 7:30 - 9:00 pm "Rudy Love & The Encore" ​

Sounds of JuneteenthICT
JuneteenthICT Gospel Concert

Faith is Freedom

JuneteenthICT Gospel Concert

