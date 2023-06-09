Juneteenth Area Events

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Here are some of the events in the area celebrating Juneteenth. If you know of any event you’d like to see posted, please let us know, we’d be glad to get the word out.

Juneteenth 2023 The Official Juneteenth parade 10:00 AM, June 17, 2023 | The parade will start at the Holy Savior Catholic Academy located at 3000 E. 13th St North, Wichita, KS 67214, and end at the History McAdams Park. JuneteenthICT Park Celebration 10 am - 9 pm Saturday, June 17, McAdams Park |Bring your lawn chairs. Please do not bring coolers, pets (in accordance with Wichita City Ordinance Sec. 6.04.055), outside food and drink inside the festival area. The Official JuneteenthICT Celebration 10:00 AM, June 16, 2023 | This fun-filled weekend celebrates the African American community and is a time for the community to come together in commemoration. Sounds of JuneteenthICT 6 - 9 pm Friday, June 16, McAdams Park​ | 6 pm Park and Vendors Open 6:30 pm Opening Ceremony African Drumming 7:00 pm JuneteenthICT Father's Day Recognition sponsored by Emprise Bank 7:30 - 9:00 pm "Rudy Love & The Encore" ​ JuneteenthICT Gospel Concert Faith is Freedom

