Kansas gov. holds ceremonial signing for ‘Gail Finney Memorial Foster Care Bill or Rights’

The law outlines the rights of a foster child, foster parents and family caregivers.
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 7:42 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Thursday morning included a cause of celebration honoring a late Kansas representative. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly held a ceremonial signing for the “Gail Finney Memorial Foster Care Bill of Rights.” It’s a law that outlines the rights of a foster child, foster parents and family caregivers.

Rep. Finney championed the bill. She was also a foster parent who’d been working on the legislation for several years.

“The bill is designed so the foster child as well as the parents have a clear understanding of what they’re getting into, what that union is,” said Rep. Ford Carr, a Wichita Democrat serving the district Finney previously served.

Finney’s husband, Jerrold Finney, discussed how the bill continues his wife’s work.

“Anyone that knows Gail knows what a champion she is. And I would say, ‘it’s been 292 days since she left us and she has not stopped working, even in that capacity,” he said.

The “Gail Finney Memorial Foster Care Bill of Rights” also strengthens and sustains the Child Abuse Referral Network that ensures every case of child maltreatment is thoroughly investigated.

Following Finney’s death last August, state lawmakers from both sides of the aisle expressed sadness about her passing and gratitude for her service, and offered condolences to her family.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Related Content

Rep. Gail Finney speaks at ceremony after successfully leading the way to get House Bill 2321...
Family remembers Kansas Rep. Gail Finney
Rep. Gail Finney speaks at ceremony after successfully leading the way to get House Bill 2321...
Funeral services set for Kansas State Rep. Gail Finney
Rep. Gail Finney speaks at ceremony after successfully leading the way to get House Bill 2321...
Kansas Representative Gail Finney dies, leaves behind legacy

Most Read

Fire at Rawlins County school.
Two juveniles arrested for setting Rawlins Co. school fire
Entertainment icon and rapper Snoop Dogg announces High School Reunion Tour with Wiz Khalifa,...
Snoop Dogg to perform in Wichita this summer
Sean Gisick, 32, was arrested at a Wichita car dealership, accused of stealing catalytic...
Man arrested for catalytic converter theft at Super Car Guys
Rawlins Co. school fire
2 juveniles, ages 12 and 13 charged with 15 felony counts in Rawlins County school fire
Nineteen-year-old La'Niha Banks bonded out of jail two days after she was arrested in the...
Woman charged in deadly Old Town shooting bonds out of jail

Latest News

Gail Finney Memorial Foster Care Bill of Rights
Sedgwick County Emergency Preparedness Center
Sedgwick Co. looks to build emergency preparedness center
What the Tech? Fathers day outdoor theater.
What the Tech? Fathers day outdoor movie theaters
Emergency room in Wichita, Kansas
New law provides added protections for Kansas healthcare workers