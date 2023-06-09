Kansas gov. holds ceremonial signing for ‘Gail Finney Memorial Foster Care Bill or Rights’

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Thursday morning included a cause of celebration honoring a late Kansas representative. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly held a ceremonial signing for the “Gail Finney Memorial Foster Care Bill of Rights.” It’s a law that outlines the rights of a foster child, foster parents and family caregivers.

Rep. Finney championed the bill. She was also a foster parent who’d been working on the legislation for several years.

“The bill is designed so the foster child as well as the parents have a clear understanding of what they’re getting into, what that union is,” said Rep. Ford Carr, a Wichita Democrat serving the district Finney previously served.

Finney’s husband, Jerrold Finney, discussed how the bill continues his wife’s work.

“Anyone that knows Gail knows what a champion she is. And I would say, ‘it’s been 292 days since she left us and she has not stopped working, even in that capacity,” he said.

The “Gail Finney Memorial Foster Care Bill of Rights” also strengthens and sustains the Child Abuse Referral Network that ensures every case of child maltreatment is thoroughly investigated.

Following Finney’s death last August, state lawmakers from both sides of the aisle expressed sadness about her passing and gratitude for her service, and offered condolences to her family.

