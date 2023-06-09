Ozone Alert Day issued for Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The City of Wichita issued an Ozone Alert Day on Friday. The goal is for residents and businesses are asked to take action to reduce the emissions that create ozone.

The city said actions you can take to keep ozone levels low include:

Refuel when it’s cool (after 6 pm or after dark);

Walk or ride your bike to work;Delay mowing and paint projects;

Stop fueling at the sound of the click;

Take your lunch to work to avoid driving;

Turn off your car - don’t idle more than 30 seconds; and

Postpone errands

For updates on this Ozone Alert, follow the City of Wichita on Facebook. More information on ozone can be found at www.BeAirAwareKS.org.

