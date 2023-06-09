Scattered storms into the night

A few storms could produce gusty winds and hail
Future Track shows scattered thunderstorms late tonight.
By Peyton Sanders
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that storm chances will continue into the night with more activity possible late Saturday.

Scattered showers and storms will move across the state this evening with activity continuing into the night. Some of the stronger storms could produce strong wind gusts and isolated hail.

Most of the day Saturday will be dry. It will be a mild start to the day with morning low temperatures in the low to mid 60s. Afternoon highs will reach the mid to upper 80s.

More storms will be possible during the evening and into the night. Once again, some of the stronger storms could produce strong winds and hail, but the overall threat of severe weather will remain low.

Sunday will be dry behind a cold front. North winds will be a bit breezy during the afternoon, which will lead to lower humidity. Temperatures will also be cooler with highs in the 70s.

Highs will remain close to 80 degrees into mid next week as more chances for storms return Tuesday and Wednesday.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Scattered showers and storms. Wind: SE 5-10. Low: 66

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. Wind: SW 5-10. High: 86

Tomorrow Night: Isolated showers and storms. Wind: SW/NW 5-10. Low: 65

Sun: High: 79 Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy. Breezy.

Mon: High: 78 Low: 57 Partly cloudy.

Tue: High: 81 Low: 57 Partly cloudy with isolated storms.

Wed: High: 83 Low: 60 Partly cloudy with isolated storms.

Thu: High: 87 Low: 62 Partly cloudy.

Fri: High: 89 Low: 65 Partly cloudy.

