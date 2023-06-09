Statewide storm chances today

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says Thursday’s storms have come and gone, but the risk of rain and thunder returns later today. The first batch of storms will form over central Kansas, near a stationary front, after 3 pm. Another batch of storms is expected to form later in the day over Colorado, and then move east into western Kansas.

As we shift back to a more typical southwest flow (storms move west to east), the risk of severe storms usually climbs. While widespread severe weather is unlikely, some storms later today into the evening may produce large hail and damaging wind gusts.

As a cold front moves across Kansas late Saturday into the night, another round of storms is likely and some of those could be strong, but severe weather is unlikely. Most areas will be dry and cooler with less humidity on Sunday.

Looking ahead… another storm system moving in from the southwest on Tuesday will help ignite a round of storms, and some may be strong to severe. After that the forecast looks dry and hot with highs climbing into the 90s.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny; showers/storms likely after 3 pm. Wind: E/SE 5-10. High: 90.

Tonight: Scattered evening storms, then mostly cloudy. Wind: E 5-10. Low: 64.

Tomorrow: Becoming partly cloudy; storms possible into the night. Wind: S 5-15. High: 85.

Sun: Low: 64. High: 80. Decreasing clouds.

Mon: Low: 58. High: 81. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Tue: Low: 61. High: 82. Partly cloudy; chance of storms.

Wed: Low: 63. High: 84. A chance of storms, otherwise partly cloudy.

Thu: Low: 63. High: 87. Partly cloudy.

