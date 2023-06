WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - This annual event is a favorite of many; the last couple years the concert has experienced amazing storms. What can concert goers expect this year?

Storm Team 12 Peyton Sanders tells us what we can expect.

The annual concert takes place on Saturday, June 10. Storm Team 12 says concertgoers should be prepared for the impact of weather.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com