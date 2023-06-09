Veteran firefighters reflect on response to DeBruce Grain elevator explosion, 25 years later

Thursday, June 8, marked 25 years since the DeBruce Grain elevator explosion.
By Branden Stitt and KWCH Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 11:06 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Twenty five years ago Thursday, what at the time was the world’s larges grain elevator exploded southwest of Wichita, killing seven and injuring 10. The results and recovery efforts by emergency crews at the DeBruce Grain elevator went on for weeks.

On June 8, 1998, Sedgwick County firefighters Ray Hensley and Robert Timmons responded to the hectic scene southwest of Wichita. Hensley as off-duty at a hospital with family when he heard the explosion.

“We heard the explosion and kina felt, heard the windows shake,” he said.

Hensley had no idea what happened until his chief called him.

“I was like, What’s going,’ and he said, ‘DeBruce elevator blew up,’” Hensley recalled.

When he did get on scene...

“There was huge, massive chunks of concrete the size of cars hanging off the side of the building, and they didn’t want us around there for the potential something might still collapse,” Hensley said. “Then finally (they) said, ‘Hey, we need to start a rescue operation.’”

It was an operation that then-rookie rescue fighter Timmons wasn’t prepared for.

“I was on the rescue team, and how do you train for that?” he said.

But Hensley and Timmons got to work. It wasn’t easy as grain fell on top of more grain.

“Every time you’d try to gain an inch, you lost that inch,” Hensley said.

Inch by inch, rescues were successful. Firefighters from departments across south central Kansas saved lives through mutual aid agreements, which have only improved with time.

“We’ve since enhanced them to (be) a lot more beneficial. To me, it doesn’t matter what the side of the truck says,” Hensley said.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Fire at Rawlins County school.
Two juveniles arrested for setting Rawlins Co. school fire
Entertainment icon and rapper Snoop Dogg announces High School Reunion Tour with Wiz Khalifa,...
Snoop Dogg to perform in Wichita this summer
Rawlins Co. school fire
2 juveniles, ages 12 and 13 charged with 15 felony counts in Rawlins County school fire
Sean Gisick, 32, was arrested at a Wichita car dealership, accused of stealing catalytic...
Man arrested for catalytic converter theft at Super Car Guys
Nineteen-year-old La'Niha Banks bonded out of jail two days after she was arrested in the...
Woman charged in deadly Old Town shooting bonds out of jail

Latest News

Veteran firefighters reflect on response to DeBruce Grain elevator explosion, 25 years later
1 person died from their injuries after a crash involving a vehicle and pedestrian in west...
1 dead after vehicle hits person in W. Wichita
"Hamilton" actor discusses experience performing in Wichita
Kansas Humane Society waiving adoption fee for adult dogs through Friday