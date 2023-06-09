Police identify bicyclist hit by car, killed in W. Wichita

police lights
police lights(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department continues its investigation into a Thursday evening deadly crash involving a car and a bicycle. Police identified the bicyclist who died from his injuries after being hit as 55-year-old Jerry Parks, of Goddard.

At about 6:30 p.m. Thursday, police said officers responded to the crash involving a car and a bicycle in the 6200 block of West Taft. EMS took Parks to a local hospital with critical injuries from which he died.

Leading up to the crash, a WPD news release said Parks rode his bicycle onto West Taft Street from the north side of the street, from a shrubbery line, toward the south.

A 32-year-old woman driving a Ford Mustang was unable to stop and hit Parks and his bicycle, police said. Police said, “Neither speed nor impairment are believed to be contributing factors to the accident.”

As the investigation continues, police ask anyone who witnessed the crash to call WPD detectives at 316-350-3687.

