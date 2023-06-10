1 dead in Park City shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sunday update: The Park City Police Department confirmed one person is dead after a shooting early Saturday morning.

The department said just before 2:30 a.m., officers were called to the 1700 block of E. 69th Court N. for a shooting. There, officers found David Pomeroy who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

The preliminary investigation revealed Pomeroy had entered a home without permission and threatened at least one person in the home. The department said one of the people in the home shot him.

The shooting is still under investigation. The department is consulting with the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office regarding whether any charges should be filed.

One person was critically injured during a shooting Saturday morning in Park City, a Sedgwick County dispatch supervisor confirmed. The shooting happened on E. 69th Ct. N. around 2 a.m. Saturday.

