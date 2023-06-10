1 dead in Park City shooting

police lights
police lights(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 1:08 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sunday update: The Park City Police Department confirmed one person is dead after a shooting early Saturday morning.

The department said just before 2:30 a.m., officers were called to the 1700 block of E. 69th Court N. for a shooting. There, officers found David Pomeroy who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

The preliminary investigation revealed Pomeroy had entered a home without permission and threatened at least one person in the home. The department said one of the people in the home shot him.

The shooting is still under investigation. The department is consulting with the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office regarding whether any charges should be filed.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

One person was critically injured during a shooting Saturday morning in Park City, a Sedgwick County dispatch supervisor confirmed. The shooting happened on E. 69th Ct. N. around 2 a.m. Saturday.

We’ll update this story as additional details become available.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

On Saturday, Courtney Wages of Wichita was crowned 2023 Miss Kansas.
Wichita woman crowned in Miss Kansas 2023
A bankruptcy filing has the future of the once-thriving east Wichita movie theater in question.
Future of E. Wichita movie theater in question after bankruptcy filing
Sedgwick County dispatch confirmed late Saturday night, one person is critically injured in a...
Shooting leads to crash in S. Wichita, 1 in critical condition
For months, concerns surrounding the historic drought across Kansas grew with questions about...
Despite grim outlook, not all hope lost as Kansas wheat harvest begins

Latest News

The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) confirmed two people suffered minor injuries after a helicopter...
2 injured in Pratt helicopter crash
The Ellsworth County Sheriff’s Office confirmed one person drowned at Kanopolis State Lakes...
1 dead in Kanopolis Lake drowning
The Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office granted Wichita Police ex-captain Wendell...
Former WPD Captain gets diversion after sharing confidential information
File photo of gavel and scales of justice.
2 Kansas men among those indicted for operating gun trafficking ring
A Hutchinson man was killed Saturday in a motorcycle crash in Bourbon County, the Kansas...
Hutchinson man killed in Bourbon County crash