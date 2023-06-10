1 killed in Cherokee County crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Missouri woman was killed Friday in a crash in Cherokee County, the Kansas Highway Patrol reports.

The crash happened around 4:20 p.m. Friday on U.S. Highway 160, KHP said.

An 18-year-old man from Joplin, Missouri, was driving west on the highway when he overcorrected his truck while navigating a curve. The overcorrection caused the driver to crash into an incoming car driven by 67-year-old Violet Knowles, KHP said.

KHP reports that while Knowles — who is also from Joplin, Missouri — was wearing a seat belt, it was “inadequately utilized.”

A 17-year-old girl who was a passenger in the truck was also seriously injured, KHP said.

