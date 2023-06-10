Clouds hanging around- storms hold off until tonight

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - In the wake of showers and storms earlier this morning, clouds are hanging around today. Clouds may break to partly cloudy skies during the late afternoon.

High temperatures are expected to reach the middle and upper 80s this afternoon, with increasing chances of showers and and storms as we approach sunset. A few storms will be pop-up variety, while others will roll off the high plains of eastern Colorado affecting western Kansas. Severe storms are not expected, however a few storms could be strong with torrential rain, frequent lightning and small hail.

There’s potential that the storms across the western parts of Kansas will migrate eastward into central and south-central Kansas before midnight. Storm chances ramp up into the evening, just in time for Riverfest Fireworks in Wichita. These storms are forming along and ahead of a cold front that will push through Kansas on Sunday. A notable change in temperature and especially humidity is expected behind this cold front. Drier and cooler air will move in, along with gusty north winds through Sunday afternoon. Highs will be in the 70s to near 80 Sunday and Monday.

Storm chances ramp up again Tuesday, with more chances later in the week. It will heat up- by Thursday, highs in the upper 80s and low 90s- that will continue into next weekend.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy. Wind: SW 5-10. High: 86

Tonight: Isolated showers and storms. Wind: SW/NW 5-15. Low: 65

Tomorrow: Cooler and breezy; Morning clouds then becoming partly cloudy. Wind: N 15-20; gusty. High: 79

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. Wind: NE 10-15. Low: 57

Mon: High: 78 Partly cloudy.

Tue: High: 81 Low: 57 Partly cloudy with isolated storms.

Wed: High: 83 Low: 60 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Thu: High: 88 Low: 62 Mostly sunny, a few storms overnight.

Fri: High: 89 Low: 65 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Sat: High: 89 Low: 65 Mostly sunny.

