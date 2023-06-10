A few storms tonight, mild Sunday

Storms tonight could produce gusty winds
Forecast high temperatures Sunday.
Forecast high temperatures Sunday.(KWCH)
By Peyton Sanders
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that more storms will be possible tonight, then it will be cooler Sunday.

Isolated showers and storms will develop late this evening with activity moving across the state into the night. While widespread severe weather is unlikely, a few of the stronger storms could produce isolated damaging wind gusts.

Storms will exit the state by daybreak Sunday. It will be a mild start to the day with morning low temperatures in the low to mid 60s.

Behind a cold front, a north breeze will be gusty throughout the afternoon. The north wind will lead to cooler temperatures. Highs will only reach the 70s.

More storms will be possible across southwest Kansas around sunset with activity continuing early into the night. Some storms may be severe with a threat of large hail and damaging winds.

Showers and a few storms will linger across portions of western Kansas late Sunday night and into the day Monday. The eastern half of the state should remain dry.

More isolated storms cannot be ruled out on Tuesday anywhere in the state.

Temperatures will gradually get warmer into the week ahead with highs returning to near 90 by Thursday with hotter weather lasting into next weekend.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Partly cloudy with isolated storms possible late. Wind: W/NW 5-15. Low: 65

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, breezy and cooler. Wind: NW/NE 10-20; gusty. High: 79

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. Wind: NE 5-10. Low: 58

Mon: High: 78 Partly cloudy.

Tue: High: 80 Low: 59 Partly cloudy; isolated PM storms.

Wed: High: 85 Low: 60 Mostly sunny.

Thu: High: 90 Low: 63 Mostly cloudy; chance of storms overnight.

Fri: High: 91 Low: 66 Partly cloudy.

Sat: High: 91 Low: 65 Mostly sunny.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved.

