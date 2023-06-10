Vets spread awareness about heartworm disease as warm weather brings out mosquitoes

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -The summer months are upon us and with the warmer weather comes mosquitoes, the source of potential health risks for people and pets. With consistent summer heat and humidity ramping up in the weeks ahead, veterinarians advise pet owners, especially dog owners, to be thinking about preventative measures for heartworm disease.

Friday, 12 News spoke with veterinarians at two Wichita veterinary clinics about their concerns and how to protect your pets, especially in areas where mosquitoes thrive. However, prevention goes beyond summer.

“I take heartworm pretty seriously. I have seen dogs very sick from it, and I always recommend prevention every month of the year whether it’s a warm season or cold,” said Prairie Ridge Animal Hospital Managing Doctor Kathleen Flanagan.

With the Veterinary Health Center, Dr. Jessica Hodes reports seeing an uptick in heartworm-positive pets along with a downturn in owners using preventatives.

Preventative measures, critical to protecting pets from heartworm, can either come in an oral chew or an injection that can provide protection for six months to a year,” Dr. Flanagan said.

Dr. Hodes further explained why heartworm disease, undetected, can be fatal.

“Heartworms are literally worms in the heart. They’re actually in the vascular, in their lungs,” she said. “Yes, we can treat them, but the treatment itself can basically cause fatalities and the heartworms themselves can cause fatalities.”

Dr. Hodes encourages pet owners that might not have funds for preventative measures to get pet insurance, which she says, has helped many of her clients. She also advises any pet owner with questions about the dangers of heartworm disease to contact their vet.

