1 dead in Kanopolis Lake drowning

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -The Ellsworth County Sheriff’s Office confirmed one person drowned at Kanopolis State Lakes Saturday.

It said just before 6:30 p.m., deputies arrived on-scene of a potential kayak-related drowning.

Deputies from the Ellsworth County Sheriff’s Office and partnering agencies from the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks & Tourism; the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers; Marquette EMS; McPherson Fire Department-Swift Water Rescue; and the Saline County Sheriff’s Office Mounted Patrol & Rescue Squad responded to the area.

There, authorities found 47-year-old Brannon Curiel from Hutchinson had drowned.

The office said the incident remains under investigation.

