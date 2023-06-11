1 dead in Kanopolis Lake drowning

The Ellsworth County Sheriff’s Office confirmed one person drowned at Kanopolis State Lakes...
By Hailey Tucker
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -The Ellsworth County Sheriff’s Office confirmed one person drowned at Kanopolis State Lakes Saturday.

It said just before 6:30 p.m., deputies arrived on-scene of a potential kayak-related drowning.

Deputies from the Ellsworth County Sheriff’s Office and partnering agencies from the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks & Tourism; the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers; Marquette EMS; McPherson Fire Department-Swift Water Rescue; and the Saline County Sheriff’s Office Mounted Patrol & Rescue Squad responded to the area.

There, authorities found 47-year-old Brannon Curiel from Hutchinson had drowned.

The office said the incident remains under investigation.

