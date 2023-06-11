2 Kansas men among those indicted for operating gun trafficking ring

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - An investigation into an organization that trafficked numerous firearms into Connecticut has resulted in federal charges against two Kansas men along with residents of Connecticut and California.

On May 31, 2023, a federal grand jury in Hartford returned a 19-count indictment charging 46-year old Brian Baker of Scott City and 33-year-old Ramon Pichardo of Elkhart with engaging in a firearms trafficking conspiracy, and additional offenses

As alleged in court documents and statements made in court, a joint investigation revealed that Luis Perez of Waterbury, Conn. was acquiring firearms that were purchased by co-conspirators in Kansas and shipped through the U.S. Mail to a stash location that Diaz maintained in Hartford. Perez allegedly coordinated the purchase of the firearms through Baker in Kansas and Fernando Soto Jr. in California.

Perez then obtained the firearms from Diaz and sold them to others throughout Connecticut. Perez, Algelly Diaz of Hartford, Baker, and Soto are all convicted felons who cannot not lawfully purchase or possess firearms. Baker allegedly used straw purchasers, including Pichardo, to purchase firearms from licensed gun dealers in Kansas. In May 2023, members of the FBI Waterbury Safe Streets Task Force conducted controlled purchases of a total of nine firearms from Perez.

It is further alleged that between August 2020 and May 2023, Pichardo purchased at least 73 firearms from a licensed gun dealer in Deerfield, Kansas. To date, six of these firearms have been recovered by law enforcement in Connecticut, Michigan, and California. A firearm purchased by Pichardo in July 2022 was recovered on August 27, 2022, in San Bernardino, California, at the scene of the homicide of a juvenile.

Perez, Diaz, Baker, and Pichardo were arrested on federal criminal complaints on May 19, 2023. On that date, investigators executed search warrants at locations in Connecticut, Kansas, and California.

A search of Perez’s Waterbury residence and vehicle revealed nine firearms; more than 200 rounds of ammunition; distribution quantities of cocaine, crack cocaine, and fentanyl/heroin; items used to process and package narcotics for street sale; and more than $7,000 in cash.

A search of Diaz’s residence revealed approximately 90 rounds of ammunition, and a search of Pichardo’s residence revealed six firearms. In addition, a court-authorized search of a package that was shipped to Diaz and seized from the mail stream revealed an additional three firearms.

The charge of engaging in a firearms trafficking conspiracy carries a maximum term of imprisonment of 15 years. The indictment also charges Perez, Baker, and Diaz with multiple counts of firearms trafficking, an offense that also carries a maximum term of imprisonment of 15 years. In addition, Perez, Baker, and Soto are charged with unlawfully mailing firearms, an offense that carries a maximum term of imprisonment of two years.

The indictment also charges Perez with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, which carries a maximum term of imprisonment of 15 years; possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, which carries a mandatory consecutive sentence of at least five years; possession with intent to distribute, and distribution of, cocaine, which carries a maximum term of imprisonment of 20 years; and possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine and quantities of heroin and fentanyl, which carries a mandatory minimum term of imprisonment of five years and a maximum term of imprisonment of 40 years.

In addition, Diaz is charged with unlawful possession of ammunition by a felon, which carries a maximum term of imprisonment of 15 years.

Perez, Diaz, and Pichardo appeared Thursday before U.S. Magistrate Judge Robert M. Spector in New Haven and entered pleas of not guilty to the charges against them. Perez and Diaz are detained, and Pichardo is released on a $25,000 bond.

Soto, who was arrested on June 5 and currently released on a $60,000 bond, and Baker, who is detained, are scheduled to be arraigned in Connecticut on June 16.

