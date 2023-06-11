8 years after near-death experience, Elkhart grad takes baseball to next level

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The remnants of the defining experience of Kage Ralstin’s early life remain inside of him.

Literally and figuratively.

Eight years ago, an accident happened that was inches away from taking the young athlete’s life.

“It was a shotgun accident at home,” Ralstin said. “A kid was messing with it, pulled it up, accidentally pulled the trigger not knowing it was loaded and shot me.”

Nearly a decade later, Ralstin has built himself into a standout baseball player. He excelled at Elkhart High and will play at Butler Community College next spring. He’ll do it with a fake right eye, an unmistakable scar and 79 BBs still in his head, including one in his brain.

In the immediate aftermath of the accident, Ralstin couldn’t open his eyes “because my face was so swollen. Everything was black for a while.”

But as he endured a long recovery, he leaned on sports to keep going. He was determined to continue playing baseball, continue pitching.

“I would stand at my old teammates’ practice and stuff, and then I would act like I’m playing games in the front yard,” Ralstin said.

Ralstin’s left eye was eventually replaced. If he were to take the field again, it would be with half of other pitchers’ vision.

But through playing catch with his dad in the backyard, Ralstin learned to offset his disadvantages.

“It was more of the depth perception part that was the hardest,” Ralstin said. “Figuring out how to located again, stuff like that was really hard. Learning to throw it again, where to throw it, learning that distance between us turned into more of a guessing game and I just had to figure it out.”

Ralstin figured it out to the tune of developing a mid-80s fastball and a tight breaking pitch. He became one of the most dominant high school pitchers in Kansas. Now he’s a Butler Grizzly.

Sports are designed to build toughness. Sometimes, though, an athlete shows up having built toughness through nearly insurmountable circumstances.

“Sometimes kids have it pretty easy at times and then they get punched in the face and you don’t know how they’re going to handle it,” Butler assistant coach Taylor Sanagorski said. “Well, I think he’s taken a few punches pretty hard and you know, he’s gotten right back up and he might be Rocky Balboa. He just keeps coming.”

