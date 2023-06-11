Breezy and cooler today, a few severe storms tonight

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Get ready for a nice Sunday with a little bit of wind too.

Most areas of Kansas will remain dry today with a passing light shower for some, otherwise partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies are in the forecast. Behind the cold front that moved through last night, temperatures will be in the 70s with gusty northerly winds. Gusts 25-30 mph are expected until sunset. This evening showers and storms (some severe) will move into far southwest Kansas with a threat of 1″ hail and 60 mph wind gusts. Storms will dissipate after 10pm and scattered showers will continue across western Kansas through Monday morning.

Morning lows in the 50s and low 60s along with highs in the 70s and low 80s through Tuesday, then a warm up through the end of the week. Rain chances will be greatest over western Kansas in the week ahead, however a few showers and rumbles are possible for central Kansas through Friday. The end of the week and next weekend look hotter, as highs top out in the low to mid 90s.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Morning clouds, becoming partly cloudy, breezy and cooler. Wind: NW/NE 10-20; gusty. High: 79

Tonight: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Wind: NE 5-10. Low: 58

Tomorrow: Morning clouds, otherwise partly cloudy, still mild. Wind: NE 5-10. High: 78

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy, a slight chance of a passing shower towards morning. Wind: E 5-10. Low: 59

Tue: High: 80 Mostly cloudy; isolated PM showers and storms.

Wed: High: 85 Low: 60 Mostly sunny.

Thu: High: 90 Low: 63 Mostly cloudy; chance of storms overnight.

Fri: High: 91 Low: 66 Partly cloudy.

Sat: High: 91 Low: 66 Mostly sunny, evening and overnight storms possible.

Sun: High: 93 Low: 67 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com