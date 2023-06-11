Breezy and cooler today, a few severe storms tonight

Isolated severe storms after 7 pm for Southwest Kansas
Severe storms later today in SW-Kansas
Severe storms later today in SW-Kansas(KWCH-Weather)
By Dean Jones
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 8:45 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Get ready for a nice Sunday with a little bit of wind too.

Most areas of Kansas will remain dry today with a passing light shower for some, otherwise partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies are in the forecast. Behind the cold front that moved through last night, temperatures will be in the 70s with gusty northerly winds. Gusts 25-30 mph are expected until sunset. This evening showers and storms (some severe) will move into far southwest Kansas with a threat of 1″ hail and 60 mph wind gusts. Storms will dissipate after 10pm and scattered showers will continue across western Kansas through Monday morning.

Morning lows in the 50s and low 60s along with highs in the 70s and low 80s through Tuesday, then a warm up through the end of the week. Rain chances will be greatest over western Kansas in the week ahead, however a few showers and rumbles are possible for central Kansas through Friday. The end of the week and next weekend look hotter, as highs top out in the low to mid 90s.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Morning clouds, becoming partly cloudy, breezy and cooler. Wind: NW/NE 10-20; gusty. High: 79

Tonight: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Wind: NE 5-10. Low: 58

Tomorrow: Morning clouds, otherwise partly cloudy, still mild. Wind: NE 5-10. High: 78

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy, a slight chance of a passing shower towards morning. Wind: E 5-10. Low: 59

Tue: High: 80 Mostly cloudy; isolated PM showers and storms.

Wed: High: 85 Low: 60 Mostly sunny.

Thu: High: 90 Low: 63 Mostly cloudy; chance of storms overnight.

Fri: High: 91 Low: 66 Partly cloudy.

Sat: High: 91 Low: 66 Mostly sunny, evening and overnight storms possible.

Sun: High: 93 Low: 67 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

A bankruptcy filing has the future of the once-thriving east Wichita movie theater in question.
Future of E. Wichita movie theater in question after bankruptcy filing
police lights
1 critically injured in Park City shooting
Rawlins County Jr/Sr High School Fire
Rawlins County School District shares inside look at fire-damaged school
For months, concerns surrounding the historic drought across Kansas grew with questions about...
Despite grim outlook, not all hope lost as Kansas wheat harvest begins
Dominic Damiano, president of the Amateur Baseball Umpires Association, said the threats...
Umpires walk off field, quit after little league parents, players threaten them

Latest News

On Saturday, Courtney Wages of Wichita was crowned 2023 Miss Kansas.
Wichita woman crowned in Miss Kansas 2023
Sedgwick County dispatch confirmed late Saturday night, one person is critically injured in a...
1 critical after crash in S. Wichita
Riverfest brings in millions of dollars for Wichita
The final day of the 51st annual Wichita Riverfest ended on Saturday.
Riverfest brings in millions of dollars for Wichita