Riverfest brings in millions of dollars for Wichita

The final day of the 51st annual Wichita Riverfest ended on Saturday.
By Joe Baker and KWCH Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 9:19 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The last day of the 51st annual Riverfest ended on Saturday. Many people are enjoying the hot weather and festivities.

“This is actually my first time here at Riverfest and it’s great,” said Melanie Musselman. “Love the music, the food is great and we’re seeing my husband’s cousin.”

According to Riverfest officials, the event brought in millions of dollars.

“We usually bring in anywhere between $28 and $32 million worth of economic impact to Wichita, and I expect we will be back there again,” said Jen Remsberg, Director of Marketing and Communications for Wichita Festivals.

“Thanks to everyone for providing shaded areas. There are many places to sit down and enjoy,” said Musselman.

As the Riverfest experience concludes for this year some people explain how important this nine-day event is in downtown Wichita.

“I have friends that came in from Oklahoma just to do this,” said Saindon, an attendee of Riverfest. “I have some other people from Kansas City come in. It’s amazing a lot of people come all around to come to this, it’s mind boggling.”

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

