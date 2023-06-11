Former WPD Captain gets diversion after sharing confidential information

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office granted Wichita Police ex-captain Wendell Nicholson a 12-month long diversion for sharing confidential information that includes police files, recorded video and emails. Court documents offer new details which FactFinder 12 first reported.

In the 26-page court document signed by Nicholson on May 23rd, 2023, Nicholson admitted he is guilty of all eight felony computer crimes. The document stated the leaked records included victim and suspect identities, information on locations of victims and suspects, DEA and Wichita Police bulletins and details of gang related incidents. The document also stated Nicholson sent two screen recordings of WPD AXON body worn camera footage of two homicide victims.

Nicholson shared the confidential information with others outside of law enforcement, the document stated.

In the document, the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office agreed to dismiss the case if Nicholson abides by the rules of the diversion agreement.

For it to be dismissed, for 12 months, Nicholson must not violate any federal, state or local laws. If he does, he must report it within 24-hours to the diversion office. He also has to report to the diversion office by mail or in person once a month. He must attend school or work full-time, unless the office grants exemption. He must live in the state of Kansas, unless granted otherwise by the diversion office. He also must maintain a functioning telephone number with voicemail.

If he does not follow the above rules, Nicholson will be in violation of his diversion agreement.

“I understand and agree that if I violate the terms and conditions of this diversion agreement and am taken off diversion, this case will then proceed to trial based solely upon the stipulated facts, and I will not be entitled nor will I attempt to present additional evidence concerning guilt or innocence at that trial,” Nicholson stated in the agreement.

He must also pay diversion costs of $160, court costs of $195 and a jail processing fee of $33.

The DA’s office stated Nicholson has no prior convictions.

Nicholson retired from the WPD one day before he was charged with eight felony counts of computer crimes.

