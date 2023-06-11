Hutchinson man killed in Bourbon County crash

BOURBON COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - A Hutchinson man was killed Saturday in a motorcycle crash in Bourbon County, the Kansas Highway Patrol reports.

The crash happened around 3:45 p.m. Saturday when 60-year-old Daniel Blake was traveling eastbound on U.S. Highway 54. Blake failed to yield when making a turn, and turned his car in front of a motorcycle driven by 58-year-old Ryan Simpson, KHP said.

The motorcycle overturned and ran into the car, KHP said. Simpson was killed.

A passenger on the motorcycle, 58-year-old Cynthia Simpson, was seriously injured in the crash.

Neither Ryan or Cynthia was wearing a helmet, KHP said.

