Hutchinson man killed in Bourbon County crash

A Hutchinson man was killed Saturday in a motorcycle crash in Bourbon County, the Kansas...
A Hutchinson man was killed Saturday in a motorcycle crash in Bourbon County, the Kansas Highway Patrol reports.(Phil Anderson)
By Andrew Linnabary
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOURBON COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - A Hutchinson man was killed Saturday in a motorcycle crash in Bourbon County, the Kansas Highway Patrol reports.

The crash happened around 3:45 p.m. Saturday when 60-year-old Daniel Blake was traveling eastbound on U.S. Highway 54. Blake failed to yield when making a turn, and turned his car in front of a motorcycle driven by 58-year-old Ryan Simpson, KHP said.

The motorcycle overturned and ran into the car, KHP said. Simpson was killed.

A passenger on the motorcycle, 58-year-old Cynthia Simpson, was seriously injured in the crash.

Neither Ryan or Cynthia was wearing a helmet, KHP said.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

A bankruptcy filing has the future of the once-thriving east Wichita movie theater in question.
Future of E. Wichita movie theater in question after bankruptcy filing
On Saturday, Courtney Wages of Wichita was crowned 2023 Miss Kansas.
Wichita woman crowned in Miss Kansas 2023
police lights
1 critically injured in Park City shooting
Rawlins County Jr/Sr High School Fire
Rawlins County School District shares inside look at fire-damaged school
For months, concerns surrounding the historic drought across Kansas grew with questions about...
Despite grim outlook, not all hope lost as Kansas wheat harvest begins

Latest News

On Saturday, Courtney Wages of Wichita was crowned 2023 Miss Kansas.
Wichita woman crowned in Miss Kansas 2023
Sedgwick County dispatch confirmed late Saturday night, one person is critically injured in a...
1 critical after crash in S. Wichita
Riverfest brings in millions of dollars for Wichita
The final day of the 51st annual Wichita Riverfest ended on Saturday.
Riverfest brings in millions of dollars for Wichita