Little Caesars employee killed by co-worker over disagreement, police say

Officers responded to a business in the area of 43rd and Peoria avenues, where police say an employee shot a co-worker multiple times. (SOURCE: AZFamily)
By Ben Bradley and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
GLENDALE, AZ (KPHO/Gray News) — Police in Arizona said a man who worked at a Little Caesars restaurant is in custody after he shot and killed a co-worker.

Officers with the Glendale Police Department responded to the business Friday shortly before 11 a.m. for reports of an employee who shot a co-worker multiple times.

Arriving officers said they found a 28-year-old man who was pronounced dead at the scene and the suspect in the shooting locked inside a bathroom.

Police took the suspect into custody without incident.

No other injuries were reported at the scene.

Officials with the police department said no customers were inside the business when the shooting took place. Other employees in the business immediately exited.

Police believe the shooting stemmed from a disagreement between the two men that began earlier in the week. Detectives are continuing to investigate.

“We all have someone that we don’t necessarily get along with at work but really, is this the answer?,” Larry Shiftlet, who frequents the area, said. “No, because when you kill a person, you kill their family. That person doesn’t have a father or a mother anymore. Or a brother, or a sister. And for what? A conflict at work?”

Little Caesars released a statement that afternoon, saying, in part, that the company’s “hearts go out to the victim’s family.” They also said they are working with local authorities as the investigation continues.

Authorities have not yet released the names of the suspect or victim or any of the charges the suspect may face.

