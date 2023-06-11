Rain for western Kansas, mild Monday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that showers and storms are expected over western Kansas tonight and Monday as mild weather continues.

Isolated severe storms will be possible this evening over far southwest Kansas. The stronger storms could produce large hail and damaging winds.

Otherwise, non-severe showers and thunderstorms will develop over the rest of western Kansas later tonight. Activity will continue throughout the day on Monday.

It will be a mild start to the day Monday with morning low temperatures in the 50s. It will remain mild during the afternoon with highs in the 70s. The humidity will be lower over eastern Kansas.

A few showers could linger into Monday night over western Kansas with a stray shower possible over south central Kansas.

More isolated storms will be possible on Tuesday, again over the western part of the state. The risk of severe weather will remain low.

There may be another chance of storms late Thursday, otherwise the weather pattern will begin to change late this week into next weekend. A stretch of dry and hot weather will likely develop with highs returning to the 90s.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Decreasing clouds. Wind: NE 5-10. Low: 59

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. Wind: NE/E 5-10. High: 77

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy with a stray shower possible. Wind: Light. Low: 58

Tue: High: 81 Partly cloudy.

Wed: High: 87 Low: 60 Mostly sunny and warmer.

Thu: High: 89 Low: 63 Mostly sunny; slight chance of storms overnight.

Fri: High: 91 Low: 66 Mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 92 Low: 66 Partly cloudy.

Sun: High: 94 Low: 67 Mostly sunny.

