Shooting leads to crash in S. Wichita, 1 in critical condition

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sunday Update: The Wichita Police Department (WPD) confirmed one person was shot and eventually crashed his vehicle in the 2300 block of E. MacArthur.

It happened Saturday night just after 10:00 p.m.

When officers got on-scene of the crash, they found a 27-year-old man unresponsive with a gunshot wound.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sedgwick County dispatch confirmed late Saturday night, one person is critically injured in a crash in south Wichita.

Dispatch confirmed the crash happened just after 10:00 p.m. in the 2300 block of east MacArthur.

12 News has a crew on-scene gathering more details.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com