Shooting leads to crash in S. Wichita, 1 in critical condition

Sedgwick County dispatch confirmed late Saturday night, one person is critically injured in a...
Sedgwick County dispatch confirmed late Saturday night, one person is critically injured in a crash in south Wichita.(AP)
By Hailey Tucker
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sunday Update: The Wichita Police Department (WPD) confirmed one person was shot and eventually crashed his vehicle in the 2300 block of E. MacArthur.

It happened Saturday night just after 10:00 p.m.

When officers got on-scene of the crash, they found a 27-year-old man unresponsive with a gunshot wound.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sedgwick County dispatch confirmed late Saturday night, one person is critically injured in a crash in south Wichita.

Dispatch confirmed the crash happened just after 10:00 p.m. in the 2300 block of east MacArthur.

12 News has a crew on-scene gathering more details.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

On Saturday, Courtney Wages of Wichita was crowned 2023 Miss Kansas.
Wichita woman crowned in Miss Kansas 2023
A bankruptcy filing has the future of the once-thriving east Wichita movie theater in question.
Future of E. Wichita movie theater in question after bankruptcy filing
police lights
1 critically injured in Park City shooting
For months, concerns surrounding the historic drought across Kansas grew with questions about...
Despite grim outlook, not all hope lost as Kansas wheat harvest begins

Latest News

The Ellsworth County Sheriff’s Office confirmed one person drowned at Kanopolis State Lakes...
1 dead in Kanopolis Lake drowning
The Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office granted Wichita Police ex-captain Wendell...
Former WPD Captain gets diversion after sharing confidential information
File photo of gavel and scales of justice.
2 Kansas men among those indicted for operating gun trafficking ring
A Hutchinson man was killed Saturday in a motorcycle crash in Bourbon County, the Kansas...
Hutchinson man killed in Bourbon County crash
On Saturday, Courtney Wages of Wichita was crowned 2023 Miss Kansas.
Wichita woman crowned in Miss Kansas 2023